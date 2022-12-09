17,581 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 311.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

