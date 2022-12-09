2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Down 5.5%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 12,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 369,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSVT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

