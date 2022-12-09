310,000 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 693,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 221,017 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,807. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.82 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

