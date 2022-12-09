380 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $90,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.9 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

