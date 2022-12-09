41,223 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,898. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

