45,749 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

