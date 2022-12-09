5,595 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. American Express accounts for about 0.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $153.57. 4,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

