602,151 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,843,000. Prologis comprises about 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Prologis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,939. The company has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

