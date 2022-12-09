8,700 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Match Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of MTCH opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

