8,945 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of CE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

