98,100 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 675,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

