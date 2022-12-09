A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.4 %

AOS stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 576,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.