A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 15,079 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $19.30 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.99.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

