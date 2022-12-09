Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.98 ($34.72) and last traded at €32.98 ($34.72). 7,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($34.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.