ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Down 9.4% This Week

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $154.00 million and $21.28 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00504056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.35 or 0.30128937 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,163,172 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

