ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $18,877.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00240805 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00068616 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,852.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.