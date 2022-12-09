Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,751,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 95,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 83,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.