Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.89 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $75.65 million and $1.89 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00240805 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation."



