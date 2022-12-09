Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,242. The company has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.68 and its 200 day moving average is $285.25.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

