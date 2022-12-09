Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 19,249,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,490. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

