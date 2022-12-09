Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 409903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Actual Experience Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

