Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Up 0.3%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF)'s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

