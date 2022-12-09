Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 4.5%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 4,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

