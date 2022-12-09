Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Adaptive Medias alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.54 $101.58 million $2.99 5.87

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Medias.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Thryv 9.41% 29.21% 8.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adaptive Medias has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adaptive Medias and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thryv beats Adaptive Medias on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Medias

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Medias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Medias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.