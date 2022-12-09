Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $332.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

