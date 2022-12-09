Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $332.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.