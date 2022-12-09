Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $209,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $12,591,000. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

