Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Argus

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.13.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $143.72 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

