Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,024 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $49,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,527 shares of company stock worth $14,016,728. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

WMS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 1,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

