Aecon Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.90 million and a PE ratio of 26.83. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.79.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.