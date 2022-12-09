Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,468. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

