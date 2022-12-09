aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.68 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. aelf has a total market cap of $68.68 million and $13.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007897 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

