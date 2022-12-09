Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANNSF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

