AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.45 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $81.75. 1,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.57.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,371,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

