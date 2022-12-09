Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,256,166 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.