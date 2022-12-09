Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237,566 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 148.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of A traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,729. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

