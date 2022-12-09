Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard Sells 500 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $16.66 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

