Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Air T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Get Air T alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Air T

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,293 shares of company stock worth $123,181. Company insiders own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.