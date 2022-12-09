Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM remained flat at $89.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

