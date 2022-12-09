Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.
Alamo Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ALG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.60. 42,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.99.
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
