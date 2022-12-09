Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.30 million-$842.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.95 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.6 %

ALRM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

