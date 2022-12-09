Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.45.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.