Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.51

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 13,081 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.89 million and a PE ratio of -15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.46.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

