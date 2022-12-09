ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2,017.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

