Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €271.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €229.00 ($241.05) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($217.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €181.55.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

