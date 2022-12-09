Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 3.0 %

AAMC opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

