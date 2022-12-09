Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

MO opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

