Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.86 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

