Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.84. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

