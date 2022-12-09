Amaze World (AMZE) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $52.79 million and $511,370.62 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

